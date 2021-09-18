October 1, 1953 — September 12, 2021
Gwendolyn Sams, 67, of Hayward and formerly of Coon Rapids and Minnetonka, Minnesota, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, of natural causes.
Gwen was a former employee of Anoka County for 17 years. She volunteered as the Family Readiness Coordinator for the Army National Guard’s 151st Field Artillery Unit in Anoka, for which she received the Molly Pitcher Award.
She will join the Lord’s heavenly choir and sing along with her father, Herman Ziemer, and mother, Delaine Berntsen Holm.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Stavlo of Hayward, Brandon (Jessica) Sams of Hayward, Jordan (Samantha) Sams of Milaca, Minnesota, Adam (Danielle) Sams of Cambridge, Minnesota, Joshua (Brittany) Sams of Arizona and Christy Bonczek of Cambridge; her beloved grandchildren, Shelby Bonczek, Chase Bonczek, Holly Jo Sams, Sierra Sams, Allana Sams, Raiden Sams, Payton Sams, Aunika Sams and Connor Sams; brother, Scott (Beth) Ziemer of Excelsior, Minnesota; sister, Sherry (Ray) Hoem of Buhl, Idaho; nephews, Shawn (Verena) Hoem and Cody Ziemer; and nieces, Tammy Hoem and Carlye (Chad Reitzner) Ziemer.
Gwen’s goal in life was to be the best and most loving grandma. Her grandchildren were her life, and she spent her moments with them making and cherishing memories. Nothing gave her greater joy than hearing their laughter and receiving those special hugs.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of her son, Adam, who suffers from the disease.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
