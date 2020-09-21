A Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 mobile specimen team will gather specimens Friday, Sept. 24, at the State of Wisconsin Flambeau Correctional Center on CTH M in southeast Sawyer County.
The Guard is supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.