A Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 mobile specimen team will gather specimens Friday, Sept. 24, at the State of Wisconsin Flambeau Correctional Center on CTH M in southeast Sawyer County.

The Guard is supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

