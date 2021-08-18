A group of about 30 people gathered at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in Hayward from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, to protest the Hayward School Board's decision to require everyone in the school buildings to wear a face covering for the first six weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
The protestors asked passing motorists to honk if they agree. Signs included "My child, my choice, no mask," "un-mask our children," and "Seek out the real science."
The group also has organized petitions seeking the recall of the four board members who voted for the face mask requirement.
For more details, see the article in this week's Sawyer County Record by Terrell Boettcher and the article by Regan Kohler on the Aug. 18 protest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.