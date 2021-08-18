School masking protestors

Adults and some students gather at the corner of Highways 27 and 63 in Hayward to protest the new mask requirement voted by the Hayward School Board for the first six weeks of the school year.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A group of about 30 people gathered at the corner of Highways 63 and 27 in Hayward from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, to protest the Hayward School Board's decision to require everyone in the school buildings to wear a face covering for the first six weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

The protestors asked passing motorists to honk if they agree. Signs included "My child, my choice, no mask," "un-mask our children," and "Seek out the real science."

The group also has organized petitions seeking the recall of the four board members who voted for the face mask requirement.

For more details, see the article in this week's Sawyer County Record by Terrell Boettcher and the article by Regan Kohler on the Aug. 18 protest.

