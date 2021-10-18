October 3, 1948 — October 9, 2021
Gregory Francis Pokora passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 73.
Greg was born Oct. 3, 1948 in Madison to Gilbert and Jean (Bartow) Pokora. Greg was raised in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School, then went on to graduate from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in education. Greg was a proud Teamster and drove city bus in Racine for Belle Urban System for 30 years until he retired.
Greg and Gail were married in Port Charlotte, Florida, on April 18, 1997. Greg enjoyed traveling, live music and wintering in Port Charlotte and Long Beach, Mississippi. Greg and Gail retired to Port Charlotte and due to the hot Florida summers, bought a summer home in Hayward. Greg loved fishing, no matter where he was, and always enjoyed his conversations with fellow fisherman. He missed his calling as a geologist as he was always finding unique rocks and was driven to learn everything about them.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Gail, of 23 years; four sons, Mark (Lynda) Lisenby, Matt (Debbie) Lisenby, Mike Lisenby, Joseph (Amanda) Lisenby; six grandchildren, Brittany Lisenby, Joshua (Sabrina) Lisenby, Elissa (Cody) Olson, Slade (Andrea) Lisenby, Kole Lisenby and Sidnee Lisenby; and 14 great grandchildren, Larissa, Anniyah, Danelle, JJ, Maverick, Joshua, Desiree, Aidyn, Maleah, Elias, Skylynn, Bentley, Rilynn and Clayson.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Jean Pokora.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Hayward Funeral Home in Hayward, where visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment was private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.