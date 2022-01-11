At 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan, 8, Sawyer County Deputies – assisted by the LCO Tribal Police Department, the City of Hayward Police Department and the United States Forest Service – arrested Quill Running Buffalo Hawk, 40, of Green Bay at the Sevenwinds Casino in the Town of Hayward.
Hawk was initially taken into custody on a warrant through the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
During the course of the investigation, deputies located four large bundles of US currency of various denominations on Hawk’s person in excess of $4,000.
Hawk’s vehicle was located in the casino parking lot where US Forest Service Agent Seehase and his K9 partner, Axel, conducted a sniff of the vehicle. K9 Axel alerted to the presence of drugs and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies located 31.8 grams of methamphetamine, 7.89 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.
Hawk was additionally arrested for possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II narcotics, more than 3 grams but less than 10 grams; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawk is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond. His initial appearance is scheduled for January 18.
The public is advised that a charge is an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
