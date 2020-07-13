The Hayward High School Class of 2020 will be honored at a commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Rod Lundberg Stadium.
The program will begin with the processional “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by the National Anthem sung by HHS Choir members Alexia Chapman, Emily Gajewski and Ethan Nilson and Choir Director Ben DiSera.
District Administrator Craig Olson will give the welcome.
There are six valedictorians in this year’s class, and each will give a speech: Nel Hanson, Jackson Morgan, Jake Torstenson, Anya Bacon, Emma Roehl and Tanner Johnson.
The HHS Choir will sing “Brand New” with music and lyrics by Ben Rector, and the HHS Band will perform “Fireflies,” arranged by Owl City.
Principal Dan VanderVelden will recognize the class honor students. Diplomas will be presented by Athletics and Activities Director and Assistant Principal Billy O’Brien.
Supt. Olson will give closing remarks, followed by the recessional.
The audience is requested to remain seated during the recessional and to remain in their places until all of the graduates have marched out.
The class motto is “One goal reached, but many beyond.” The class flower is the white rose and class colors are black and gold.
