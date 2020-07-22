Hayward High School Class of 2020 graduates celebrated the culmination of their K-12 education with a belated commencement ceremony Thursday, July 16, in the sunshine, open air and spacious seating at Rod Lundberg Football Field.
Although in-school classes were suspended on March 18 for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic and governor’s closure order, students enjoyed the normal trappings of graduation, with speeches, music and crossing the stage to receive their diplomas. Then they posed with family members and friends for lots of pictures.
Prior to the ceremony, graduates gathered in the parking lot behind the high school to get last-minute advice and reminders from Principal Dan VanderVelden. Then they marched onto the field, where family members were seated in socially-distanced groups and other spectators sat in the bleachers.
“It took a lot to get us here,” said District Administrator Craig Olson. “Back in March, we never thought we’d be able to hold an event where we’re all together.” He cited the class for their “resiliency” and thanked parents, business owners and other community members for their “flexibility they provided us as we tried to make this tough decision.”
Each of the class’s six valedictorians gave a speech.
In a speech titled “Whatever floats your boat,” Nel Hanson said, “It’s truly a blessing to finally have a ceremony.” She thanked teachers, families, friends and community members “for being there for us the past 13 years and being so supportive the last few months when it was needed the most.”
After their initial disbelief due to the impact of COVID, “seniors all around began to adapt,” Hanson said. “They continued their schooling, started working to save money, or finally had adequate time to work on self-growth. They became stronger as they faced these unpredictable ‘1 percent’ moments. COVID sunk our boats for a while, but now we are on our way again, prepared to take on whatever else life decides to throw at us.”
In a speech titled “Bittersweet,” Jackson Morgan said, “Our situation is undeniably unique, having lost so many opportunities over the past four months: a final sports season, banquets, concerts, ceremonies and our final days of high school. It was all lost through no fault of our own. Despite that, I have no doubt we can become better because of it. There are so many opportunities in front of us.”
In a speech titled “High School — It’s No Musical,” Jake Torstenson thanked “all those who mentored us. You gave us the freedom to excel in our individual ways. Because of that, we have been able to make this life our own, make good times out of bad.
“Over our quarantine, many of us took the time to learn new skills or further our old ones,” Torstenson added. “We made it through just fine. We used that time to become book-smart, tech-smart or dirt road smart. We all learned, because we had the chance to choose what was ahead of us, to make it better.”
In a speech titled “2020: Just a Year,” Anya Bacon said, “To have waited this long and then wait a little longer was not easy. Words can’t quite explain what we have gone through this year. But let’s face it; this year cannot define this class. We have more to offer than just be remembered as the class with the most senior skip days, the ones who lost their senior season, or who almost couldn’t graduate.
“As we move on from high school, we will rise above it all,” she said. “We can do so much more than anyone has realized. Who we are today, in our caps and gowns, full of excitement, joy and maybe a little fear, isn’t what makes us who we are. It is what we are going to do that will make all the difference, build our character and make us grow into better people. We will never forget the year 2020, but it’s time to move on, go out and show everyone what we are made of.”
Emma Roehl said, “None of us imagined an end like this. A lot of potential memories from the last third of our senior year were taken away so quickly: from our last sports seasons and class trips, to saying good-bye and thank-you to people we may never see again. I felt I had lost my time to ever play softball and make those everlasting memories.
“But that is when I decided to put the sadness behind me and try some new and forgotten things,” Roehl said. “I started to go for a lot of runs and go fishing again, a thing I had put aside for school and sports. These new hobbies taught me how to push new barriers and take in everything that nature has to offer around me.
“I would encourage all of you: when things are getting hard, find a way to relax and refocus on what is important,” Roehl said.
Tanner Johnson talked about “The hurdles we face. When I look back on my past, I envision it as a long race, with the finish line being graduation. Along that race, we’ve come across many positives, such as a win at the buzzer or getting an ‘A’ on that math test.
“There also have been a lot of negatives, such as our last high school dance, the whole COVID-19 pandemic and the last time we got to lace up our basketball shoes, cleats or skates,” Johnson said. “These were the hurdles we had to get over to finish our race.
“We were the class that couldn’t — couldn’t have our last season of spring sports, senior lock-in and a rightful end to our senior year,” Johnson said. “The only constant thing in life is change itself. These obstacles we overcame will change us and our perspective on life for the best.
“Here we are at the end of our race, looking back on the hurdles we got over, but my advice is to look forward,” Johnson said. “Don’t focus on the hardships in the past, don’t stress over the pointless setbacks we’ve all had. Instead of focusing on the insults you’ve received, focus on the compliments. Be confident in who you are; don’t conform to other people’s standards; be different. What you make out of your life and how you view your life is up to you; keep your eyes forward and always dream big. Face adversity and always believe in yourself. Don’t let anyone become the hurdle that stops you from accomplishing your dreams.”
The awards and scholarships received by this year’s graduates were published in the Record’s May 27 edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.