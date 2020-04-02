Gov. Tony Evers asked the state legislature on Friday, March 27, to approve a bill sending every registered voter in the state an absentee ballot for the April 7 Spring election.
Evers was speaking at COVID-19 briefing with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Concern over the spreading COVID-19 pandemic has raised fears of voters gathering at ballot sites when social distancing is encouraged and groups are prohibited under Ever’s Safer at Home order. Social distancing guidelines require people to stand 6 feet apart.
Evers has been encouraging voters to request absentee ballots online at MyVote.wi.gov, but on March 27 he said the state should take the initiative.
The governor said his top concern is “everyone’s safety,” but he also said the state has to protect the right to vote by sending each registered voter an absentee ballot.
“This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” said Evers, who is a Democrat. “This is an issue of democracy. I don’t care who gets the credit. I just want to make sure that everyone has the chance to vote this April.”
During the Friday briefing, Evers was asked he wouldn’t issue an executive order instead of asking the legislature to act.
Evers’ chief legal counsel Ryan Nilsetuen said an executive order would probably be challenged in court.
The governor has been adamant about proceeding with the April 7 election, even though other states have postponed spring elections to May or June.
Republican leaders in both the Senate and Assembly have been in agreement with Evers on keeping the April 7 date, but they were not onboard with sending every registered voter an absentee ballot.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported on March 28 that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R- Juneau) said the idea was not “remotely possible” and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) called it “careless and reckless.”
Locally, another who is not supportive of the Evers’ idea is Sawyer County Clerk Carol Williamson. She said there’s already been high demand for absentee ballots and believes those who wanted to vote were already requesting absentee ballots.
In the Town of Spider Lake, she said, of the 333 registered voters 140 had already voted absentee ballots and in the Town of Hayward over 400 have already voted absentee.
“There’s lots of them voting absentee,” she said. “We have one person (in the office), just pretty much that is all she is doing is entering the absentees, and that is just for the smaller municipalities. People are getting it. If they want to vote, they are getting it (absentee ballot).”
Another reason for not supporting Evers’ idea, Williamson said, is because there never has been 100 percent voter turnout and she believes there is no obligation for the state to send every registered vote an absentee ballot unless the voter request one.
“It’s not necessary,” she said. “If people want to absentee vote, they will absentee vote.”
And sending out an absentee ballot to every registered voter would also be expensive, costing over $1 for each ballot.
Presently there are not enough ballots to reach all registered voters.
“We would have to have more ballots, and we don’t even have the envelopes to send them out because it has to be a bigger envelope,” she said, “and has to have all the certification on it, and we are running short of supplies as it is.”
Williamson’s office is waiting on more envelopes from the state, but if the need arises she can use a local printer.
“That is an expense too,” she said of using a printer, and added, “My personal opinion is people have the opportunity to vote. They can vote by absentee or show up April 7.”
Info
Voters may request an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov or request it in writing from their municipal clerk, with a deadline of 5 p.m. April 2 for regular and permanent overseas voters, and 5 p.m. April 3 for indefinitely confined voters, or by 5 p.m. April 5 in person at the municipal clerk’s office. (April 5 is a Sunday and would probably require calling the municipal clerk to ensure the clerk is available).
Absentee ballots must be returned via mail or delivery to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m., April 7.
