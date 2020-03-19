“As we watch the first trauma unfolding, we have to keep an eye on the second and third impacts that will come up, and that obviously huge economic impact. It’s significant,” said Gov. Tony Evers, Wednesday, March 18, during a statewide webinar of business interests with the Wisconsin Manufactures & Commerce called “Business Coalition COVID-19 Update.”
Along with Evers, there were two department secretaries and one deputy secretary.
Previously, Evers had ordered the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to order the closing of schools on March 18. Gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited as of March 17, with some exceptions: transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers and courts.
Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open only for take-out or delivery.
The webinar was called because of the impact the emergency orders are having on businesses and workers over the state, including lay offs and some closures.
Workers’ health
Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary of DHS, updated the number of new positive COVID-19 cases across the state to 106, up from 72 the day before, and added the pandemic was in “community spread” in three counties: Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee.
Like the Gov. Evers, she reinforced the importance of “social distancing” — staying 6 feet from others and avoiding crowds.
She then addressed the number one concern of the webinar: how businesses should deal with employees showing symptoms of COVID-19.
She encouraged business leaders to monitor themselves and others for symptoms, and to stay home if they have any — coughing, sneezing and fever — and isolate from other family members. If the symptoms progress, they should call a physician to see if a test should be conducted.
If there is a positive test result, she said, a public health officer will follow-up with an investigation at the business, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the closure of the business or factory.
“I want to reassure everyone that if one person in an office or one person on a factory floor test positive for this disease, it doesn’t mean you have to close the whole operation down,” said Willems Van Dijk, “but we would isolate people who were in close and regular contact with that person and have them go into isolation and self-monitoring until 14 days have passed, and the risk of infection wasn’t there.”
Regarding the number of COVID-19 tests being performed in the state, Willems Van Dijk said, two public labs in the state — Madison and Milwaukee — are doing 500 a day. Other labs, including private labs, are scheduled to start testing in days or by next week.
Health care workers are being asked to screen or triage for testing based on symptoms, risk and if they were health care workers.
She said a business could use its cafeteria for seating of employees/workers, but they would have to sit six 6-feet apart.
Government dollars for businesses
Secretary & CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Missy Hughes talked of a federal and state program to help businesses.
On the federal side, she said, over $50 billion was to be released to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest, 30-year loans capped at $2 million, available to entities with 500 or fewer employees.
She anticipated the SBA would be able to take applications within 48 hours, and the state would assist.
“We expect the SBA to be inundated with applications,” Hughes said.
Concerning the state’s response, she noted that day WEDC had rolled out a program to use $5 million to provide $20,000 grants to “targeted borrowers,” an initiative called “Small Business 20/20 (SB20/20) for rent and payroll expenses, including paid leave (sick, family and other leave related to COVID-19).
To be eligible for SB20/20, the business must have 20 or fewer employees.
A “drop in the bucket,” is what Hughes called SB20/20, but said it was the very first and she anticipated other programs would follow.
More information on SB20/20 is available at wedc.org/sb2020.
Unemployment insurance
Caleb Frostman, Secretary Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said the state had waived a requirement that those on unemployment needed to search for a new job, a waiver that would remain in effect for the next 60 days or during the duration of the emergency orders.
Frostman said the Evers administration is also asking the state legislature to waive a one-week waiting requirement before the unemployment benefit could be received. He said it is critical for those laid off to have some income as soon as possible to pay bills.
“Significant,” is how Frostman described the number he anticipated to be laid off.
He encouraged employers to explore the state’s “Work-Share” program used when hours are reduced across a unit and allow employees, if eligible, to qualify for a “pro-rated” unemployment benefit.
Frostman noted the highest amount one can receive on unemployment insurance is $370 per week.
Because the unemployment benefit is much lower than the worker’s typical take-home pay, he said, some might want to look for work, especially in grocery and delivery services that have seen a spike in demand.
Shelter in place, non-essential travel, tax deadlines
Evers was asked if he is considering a “shelter in place” order such has those implemented in parts of California and considered by New York City, and would he also consider restricting “non-essential travel.”
Evers said he believed the orders on the schools and gatherings should have the anticipated impact of flattening the spread of the disease.
Regarding whether the state was considering delaying penalties on sales tax and other tax-related deadlines, Evers said, the Secretary of Revenue was looking at options.
Asked what the business community can do to help the state, Evers said it is not the time to play “political games,” and all entities need to work together for a “good outcome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.