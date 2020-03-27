Wisconsin Indianhead Country announced Friday, March 27, that they are postponing the Governor’s Fishing Opener for one year.

The Governor’s Opener festivities, including fishing on the Chippewa Flowage, had been scheduled for the Hayward area May 1-3, 2020.

The Hayward Lakes Visitors and  Convention Bureau will continue their role as host of next year’s  Opener, which is scheduled for April 30-May 2, 2021.

The Hayward Lakes VCB thanks everyone for their help in planning. Wisconsin Indianhead Country will contact each sponsor with a refund.

