On Friday, March 13, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state’s Department of Health Services to issue an order to close all K-12 Wisconsin schools, both public and private, in an attempt to slow down coronavirus (COVID- 19).
Gov. Evers said in the statement: “Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue to work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
“Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care. We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.
“The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18, to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators, and staff, but school districts may choose to close earlier than Wednesday.”
The Department of Health Service followed that up with a statement indicating that the target date for re-opening of April 6 could be subject to change as the situation remains fluid.
Some schools also could elect to remain closed for awhile longer based on the changing situations.
On Monday the governor switched the closing date to Tuesday.
Shell Lake closed immediately on Friday. Spooner and Northwood held classes on Monday and closed on Tuesday, joining schools throughout the state and country that also are closed or are closing soon. Birchwood had a previously scheduled in-service day on Monday, so classes resumed on Tuesday, and then the school closed.
Sports shut down
This has, of course, impacted high school sports everywhere … there just aren’t any.
Like the NBA, Major League Baseball, Boston Marathon, pro racing, the hugely popular NCAA March Madness college basketball and conference tournaments, professional golf, and everything else, high school sports have disappeared.
The WIAA canceled the season right as the playoffs were heating up, with the girls already at the State Tournament and the boys playing the first round of Sectional games.
To limit the spread of coronavirus, the WIAA initially limited games, such as the sectional semi-final between Northwood and Luck at Hayward on March 6, to 88 spectators per team. The gym at Hayward was very empty, but those who were there were loud and enthusiastic for both teams.
The Girls Basketball State Tournament began with limited fan attendance on Thursday
afternoon, when it was also announced that the University of Wisconsin would not be used as a host site for the Boys Basketball Tournament.
The Girls Basketball State Tournament first-round games were completed, along with 38 boys sectional semi-finals.
The first round of the boys sectionals took place Thursday night, March 12, just prior to the cancelation.
Locally, Luck defeated Northwood 63-44 to advance … to nowhere.
Following an emergency WIAA Board of Control meeting, the WIAA announced that all winter sports were canceled immediately.
And suddenly it was over, just like that. All of the excitement, hard work, and dreams of “going to State” were over.
Teams like Clear Lake, which had achieved a perfect 26-0 record and was scheduled to play their first round at State on Friday, will never get that chance. How painfully heartbreaking and spirit crushing.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the WIAA said, “The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year.”
