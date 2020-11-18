Gov. Tony Evers says he will declare another public health emergency for Wisconsin, extending the statewide mask mandate until at least early next year.
Evers' move comes just days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments [2] in a lawsuit that aims to strike down the governor's previous order and prevent him from issuing similar orders in the future.
Evers has issued three emergency orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, using the most recent orders to issue and extend Wisconsin's mask mandate. The current mask mandate was scheduled to expire Saturday.
