Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel (second from left) was in Wausau on Thursday, March 5 to witness Gov. Tony Evers signing a bill that will create 12 new circuit courts in Wisconsin, including one designated for Sawyer County. Near Yackel (to his left) is 87th District Representative James Edming (one of the bill's sponsors) and to the right of Yackel is 29th District Senator Jerry Petrowski (a senate sponsor).

WAUSAU — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, March 5 signed Assembly Bill 470 in Wausau, creating 12 new circuit court branches in the state of Wisconsin to be allocated by the director of state courts.

This is the first addition of branches to the circuit court since 2010 and the largest addition in over two decades.

“Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities,” said Gov. Evers. “It took a strong bipartisan effort to get Assembly Bill 470 to my desk and I want to thank the folks who pushed to get this done to keep our justice system just and our communities safe.”

Sawyer County is one of the counties designated to receive an additional circuit court.

