Hayward– Gov. Tony Evers presented tourism grants today, Feb. 2, to the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame (FFHF) and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF).
The two grants are part of $21.9 million in grants announced to 27 local governments and organizations through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program for major tourism-related capital improvement projects across the state that help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.
The announcement today is a continuation of the governor's efforts to support Wisconsin's tourism industry. Since 2020, Gov. Evers has prioritized more than $200 million in support for travel, tourism, lodging, and entertainment industries.
The FFHF was awarded $42,174.29. The FFHF annually welcomes approximately 50,000 visitors and will use the $42,174.29 to make updates to museum facilities, including carpet replacement.
The ABSF was awarded a grant of $762,750 to help with the development of the Mt. Telemark Village, a destination, year-round, recreation area on the historic Telemark Lodge property, which was purchased by the foundation in February 2021. The development will include a paved fitness trail, an outdoor-gym and fitness area, a biathlon range, beginner and intermediate mountain bike trails that will also accommodate youth racing, and a lookout tower.
“We've prioritized major investments in Wisconsin's tourism industry, because it's at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Gov. Evers. “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin's tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”
Created and announced by Gov. Evers in August of 2021, the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and grants can be used to build, expand, or maintain buildings, travel-related infrastructure, or public attractions. The grants awarded range from $29,000 to the maximum of $3.5 million, and due to significant interest in the program, additional funding was allocated to support more projects across the state.
“We are proud to support our critical tourism and entertainment industries with capital improvements and investments that would be hard to come by without additional support from the state,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “I know this investment will make a big difference for communities that rely on tourism dollars to thrive.”
The Department of Administration DOA administered the application process for the grant, which opened on Oct. 7, 2021, and closed on Nov. 19, 2021.
For more information on pandemic related assistance, visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov.
For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.
