Golfers get all-state academic honors

Members of the fall 2019 Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team have received All-State Academic Team honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
Playing in Division Two, team members Mary Smith, Gillian Johnson, Katelyn Galde and Marina Dos Santos were recognized for achieving a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
The coaches association presented a certificate to each school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.