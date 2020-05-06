Golfers get all-state academic honors

Hayward Hurricane girls golf team members Gillian Johnson, Mary Smith, Marina Dos Santos and Katelyn Galde (L-R) received honorable mention on the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin All-State Academic Team for 2019-20.

 Record file photo

Members of the fall 2019 Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team have received All-State Academic Team honorable mention from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Playing in Division Two, team members Mary Smith, Gillian Johnson, Katelyn Galde and Marina Dos Santos were recognized for achieving a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

The coaches association presented a certificate to each school.

