The Brian Clifford Memorial Hayward Hockey Club fundraiser tournament was held Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hayward Golf Club. The Burners team headed by Nik VanVonderen took first place with an 18-under-par score of 54. Other team members were Adam Strapon, Nate Hare and Tony Garden. Northwoods Stove and Fireplace was second with a 56: their players were Jon Bergum, Mark Bergum, Dan Donnellan and Brian Achtor. Hayward Home Center’s team took third with a 14 under par score of 58. Their players were John Place, Mitch Byrd and Ben Kanters.
The season final event took place Friday, Sept. 11, for the Lakeview Golf & Pizza Friday Morning Ladies Golf League. Carmen Syverson took first place and Ruth Kenworthy came in second. Yvonne Bailen and Ruth Kenworthy tied for the low putt honors for the day and Ruth Kenworthy had a chip-in on No. 8.
The ladies will continue to play at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings until the end of the season. For more information, call Lakeview at (715) 462-3787.
