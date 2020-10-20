Glenn S. Gregerson was born September 20, 1931, to Roy and Mellie (Eytcheson) Gregerson in Hayward. He attended school in Hayward. He enlisted in the Army in 1948. He served his country in Okinawa and Korea and was honorably discharged in 1952 (3 years, 8 months, 4 days).
On February 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to Alice Grunewald in Chippewa Falls. To this union three sons were born. Glenn worked as an OTR truck driver for over 40 years. After his oldest son passed away in 2002, Glenn moved back to Hayward. Glenn received his belated high school diploma on December 15, 2003. It was a Christmas gift from his boys. The VFW in Osseo helped with the paperwork. Glenn married Peg Suino on January 13, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They loved traveling, especially to Mesa, Arizona, to escape the cold weather. They enjoyed playing bingo, going on bus trips and trying their luck in casinos.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Peg; sons, Greg Gregerson of Osseo, and Lars (Cara) Gregerson of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Tonya (Matt) Meyers of Chippewa Falls, Bailey Gregerson of Eau Claire, Spencer (Brooke) Gregerson of Dodgeville, Kasey Gregerson of Eau Claire, and Travis (Jessica) Gregerson of Osseo; six great-grandchildren, Ella, Chance and Presley Gregerson, Gavin and Graham Meyers, and Jonas Gregerson. Also surviving are six stepchildren, Mark (Lillian) Suino of Hayward, Paul (Monty Van Wart) Suino of Riverside, California, Connie (John) Olson of Hayward, David Suino of Augusta, Kevin (May) Suino of Menomonee Falls, and Bruce (Sara) Suino of Rochester, Minnesota; plus 10 step-grandchildren, Amanda Suino of Hayward, Tammy Kavanagh of Hayward, Jason (Emily) Suino of Hayward, Kristin (Joshua) Zimmerman of Hayward, Jocelyn (Lucas) Balfany of Somerset, Cameron Suino of Austin, Texas, Francesca Suino of Waukee, Iowa, Matthew, Maggie and Molly Suino of Rochester, Minnesota; and eight step-great-grandchildren, Colton and Alexis Shofer, Holly, Hailey and Hunter Kavanagh, Aubrey and Wyatt Zimmerman, and Drake Balfany. Glenn is also survived by his sisters, Alice Douthit of Florence, Colorado, and Bonnie (Jim) Correll of Hayward; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Proceeding Glenn in death were his parents; his first wife, Alice; his son, Mark Allen; and his brothers, Vincent, Neil and Phillip.
A great big thank you goes to his special family of caregivers at Hayward Health Services.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.