Glenn Harriman

May 11, 1921 — April 9, 2020

Glenn Harriman, 98, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on April 9. He was born on May 11, 1921, in Mackey Valley, Township of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Mae Alice (Englehart) Harriman.

He is Lutheran by faith. Glenn loved square dancing, golf, the outdoors, and he loved to work and keep busy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mae Harriman; beautiful wife of 74 years, Eunice Harriman; daughter, Mary Reinitz; granddaughter, Heather Harriman; grandson, Heath James; sisters, Ruth Harriman, Erma Lindell and Lillian Little; brothers, Cecil Harriman and Archie Harriman.

Glenn is survived by his three children, Roger Harriman of Georgia, Susan Harriman of Florida, and Joseph Harriman of Texas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date mid-summer.

Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Harriman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments