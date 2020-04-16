May 11, 1921 — April 9, 2020
Glenn Harriman, 98, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on April 9. He was born on May 11, 1921, in Mackey Valley, Township of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Mae Alice (Englehart) Harriman.
He is Lutheran by faith. Glenn loved square dancing, golf, the outdoors, and he loved to work and keep busy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mae Harriman; beautiful wife of 74 years, Eunice Harriman; daughter, Mary Reinitz; granddaughter, Heather Harriman; grandson, Heath James; sisters, Ruth Harriman, Erma Lindell and Lillian Little; brothers, Cecil Harriman and Archie Harriman.
Glenn is survived by his three children, Roger Harriman of Georgia, Susan Harriman of Florida, and Joseph Harriman of Texas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date mid-summer.
Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.