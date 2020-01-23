Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC) and the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) will host the Gitchi Gami Games, a Super Junior National Qualifier, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at the Birkie Start trailhead in the Town of Cable.
The Gitchi Gami Games are part of the Junior Cup & Youth Cup event series in 2020. The JNQ series is governed by Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC) and encourages young athletes from U8 to U23 age divisions to enjoy cross country skiing and develop their skills, whether they are new to the sport, high school skiers, aspiring junior skiers who hope to compete at the top national and international levels, or are somewhere in between.
The events mix Olympic-style competition with elements of learning and fun for all levels, from beginner racers to those with International experience.
This will be the season’s third weekend of racing in both the CXC Junior Cup and Youth Cup event series.
Races will begin Saturday, Jan. 25, with mass-start freestyle sprints and will conclude Sunday, Jan. 26, with individual start classic races.
Start times for qualifying heats on Jan. 25 range from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. There will be an open mass-start skate race for middle school and high school skiers at 3 p.m.
On Jan. 26, the race start times range from 9:30 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. There will be an open mass-start race for boys and girls at 1:50 p.m.
