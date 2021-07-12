July 8, 1944 — July 2, 221
Gerald “Jerry” William Dumas, was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Surrounded by family, he passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at his Round Lake home in Hayward.
Jerry was born to Leo and Bernice (Hambeau) Dumas on July 8, 1944, in Chicago. After graduating from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Illinois, he proudly served his country as a military police officer in the U.S. Army National Guard. Jerry demonstrated a keen interest in business, finance and sales from early on. A foretelling anecdote to his business aptitude: as a young boy, he would gather his parent’s cancelled checks to organize, sort and “play bank” under the dining room table. Jerry launched his lifelong sales career in Chicago selling business management products and eventually medical equipment leasing and venture capital solutions.
In 1977, after years of vacationing in Hayward, Jerry moved his young family to a beautiful home on Johnson Lake and started his real estate development company, Northern Pines Realty. Thanks to this endeavor, countless families were able to realize their own dream of finding their spot in the woods.
Anyone who met Jerry knows quite well his true passion was hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He enjoyed many adventurous trips to Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Alabama, Canada, etc. in the fine company of George, Mike, Bud, David, Jesse, John, Ken and so many others. Most of all, Jerry was extremely proud of his family and didn’t hesitate sharing news about their careers, travel, hobbies and successes.
He is survived by his children, Angela Dumas of Chicago, Mary (John) LaPrairie of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Jesse (Brittany Hassig) Dumas of Centennial, Colorado; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Grace and Daniel LaPrairie; his sister, Mary Ann (Ken) Tyler of Oostburg, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom, Pat, Jack and Donald Dumas.
Jerry was a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 40 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph, 10586 Dakota Avenue in Hayward. Afterward, guests are welcome back to Jerry's home for light refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Regional Hospice Services would be greatly appreciated: Regional Hospice, 1913 Beaser Ave., Ashland, WI 54806 www.regionalhospice.org.
