February 11, 1939 — December 12, 2021
George William Gillberg, 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from complications of COVID and dementia.
He was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Chicago, the son of the late Arthur A. and Mollie (Downer) Gillberg. George was born and raised in Chicago, the beloved husband of Sylvia Gillberg (DeFotis); father of two daughters, Anastasia and Laura; and grandfather of Alexandria Gillberg. He is also survived by two brothers, Alan A. (Shirlie ) Gillberg and Roger Gillberg.
He attended Lane Tech High School and earned a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University. George was a much beloved coach of high school swimming for 30 years in Tinley Park, Illinois. He taught children ages 5 to 18 and adult swimming. He will be most remembered for his outgoing personality and ability to befriend almost anyone. He was most loving and was loved in return.
A celebration of life is planned June 4, 2022, at Cable UCC Church.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call (815) 756-1022.
