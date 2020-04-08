The George’s Goats for Grammas run/walk,which has been held annually in late April in Cable, is cancelled, “but our aim to make a difference in the world moves forward,” said race director Jim Anderson.
“Sponsors and participants were very generous, providing $3,200 to the New Life Community Center Orphanage in Kisii, Kenya,” Anderson said. “The money will be used to support the medical, food, and education needs of the orphans. If the money stretches far enough the orphanage will welcome another orphan, which the Kenyan government is very willing to find.
“We will be back next year, 2021, the last Saturday in April, with a run, walk, and a cause,” Anderson added.
