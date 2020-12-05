October 13, 1939 — November 28, 2020
George E. McKee, 81, Hayward, passed away on Saturday, November 28, at his home surrounded by family.
George Ellis McKee Jr. was born October 13, 1939, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of George and Mary (Walker) McKee Sr. He was raised in Blue Island, Illinios, and graduated from high school there in 1957. After high school George served his county in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Germany where he was a mapmaker. George was honorably discharged and then attended Thornton Community College in Harvey for several years. After working a short time as a draftsman, George realized he preferred working with his hands and took a job in maintenance for Robertson Transformer. While working there he met Patricia A. Knoll. George and Patricia were united in marriage on June 30, 1979, in Midlothian, Illinois. George then took a job with Noesting Pin Ticket Company in Chicago where he became the General Manager for many years. In 1992, George and Patricia moved to Hayward, where George began work for the Standard Gas Station. He then began work with Cameron Coffee where he spent several years before becoming superintendent of Spring Creek Golf Course in Hayward. George ended his working career with O’Reilly Auto Parts in Hayward.
George is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pat; two sons, George P. McKee and Timothy E. McKee, both of Hayward; one sister, Mary Scheide of Orland Park, Illinois; one nephew, Dan (Stephanie, Morgan) Farrell; three nieces, Tammy (Don) Roussos, Wendy (Chris) Knoll and Natalie (Dave) Schere.
A visitation was held for George from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, December 4, at Krueger Funeral Home in Blue Island. An interment service followed the visitation at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery in Chicago.
Casket bearers were Jessica Knoll, Paige Knoll, Isabella Roussos, Gabriella Roussos and Myles Roussos.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
