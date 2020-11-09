George David “Dave” Vinlove, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
He was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Faribault, Minnesota, the son of Raymond and Gladys (Dwyer) Vinlove. He graduated from high school at Bethlehem Academy of Faribault and earned his master’s degree in business from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. He worked for many years as a commodity group manager for Honeywell at the corporate office in Minneapolis. Dave was also a pilot and belonged to the Fly Club in Apple Valley. He enjoyed an active lifestyle and was an avid runner who had competed in many races, including several marathons. After retiring from Honeywell, Dave moved to his home on Nelson Lake. He worked for Marketplace Foods in Hayward for several years before fully retiring. Dave was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Barry) Fike of Faribault, Michelle (Dan) Choudek of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Gregory Vinlove of Pennsylvania, Anne (Bill) Weiers of New Prague, Minnesota, Thomas Vinlove of Minneapolis, and Kathleen Blahowski; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his brother, Don (Diane) Vinlove of Palm Springs, California; his sister, Kaye Perdue of Pipestone, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
