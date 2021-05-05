George Bluesky

George D. Bluesky, 76, of New Post died Friday, April 30, 2021, peacefully at his home.
George Damyon Bluesky, a member of the Loon Clan, was born Jan. 15, 1945, in the Hayward Indian Hospital, the son of John and Maggie (Martin) Bluesky of New Post Village. He attended the New Post Grade School and then went on to graduate from Hayward High School. George’s passion was basketball, which he excelled in. He was a star player, No. 42, and is still well remembered for that.
For a period of time, after his graduation, George lived in Chicago, where he met and married the love of his life, his wife Jackie, on May 10, 1967. He became the proud father of his only child, Julie, in January 1971, whom he loved and adored. George returned home to New Post, with his new family, in 1991. After a while George and Jackie renewed their wedding vows in St. Ignatius Catholic Church in New Post. This was performed by Father Gregory Hopefl on May 10, 1997.
He was a carpenter by trade and worked with John Bluesky, his younger brother, for LCO Housing Authority as carpenters. He then worked for LCO Housing Authority as “resident specialist” until he retired in late 2015. During his employment, George served two terms as a member of the Health Board for LCO Health Center. In that capacity, he participated in various trainings and seminars regarding health topics and drug-related issues, helping to better serve his community.
George enjoyed playing horseshoes, along with his daughter, and they were part of the Winter area horseshoe league with his friend Ron Gokey and nephew Laramie Jockey. They took first place in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He enjoyed going to Bingo at St. Francis Church and going to casinos in our surrounding area. George was very family oriented and inseparable from his wife and daughter. George was very sociable and loved teasing people until he brought a smile to their face. He was fun to be around.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Bluesky; daughter, Julie; sisters-in-law, Tina O’Shogay and Myrna DeNasha; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was preceded in death by his parents, John and Maggie; brothers, William Mustache, Alfred “Bebiosh” Mustache and John Bluesky; sisters, Lucille Corbine and Margaret Cooper; and stepson, Gary James Fuller.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in New Post. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in New Post Cemetery after church services concluding this sad day in honor of George’s wishes.
Honorary casket bearers were Tom Carley, Jon Cooper, Gaiashgibos, Ron Gokey, Laramie Jockey and Donald “Duckie” Potack.
Casket bearers were Curtis DeCora, David DeCora, Doug DeCora, Dwayne DeCora, Joe (Post) Grover and Chris Headworth.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
