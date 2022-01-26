Gary Wuethrich

Gary Wuethrich, 75, of Stone Lake passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake, with his wife at his side.

He was born March 11, 1946, in Rice Lake to John and June Wuethrich. Gary was married to Kathy Reinke on Oct. 6, 1984, in Hayward.

He worked several jobs, including LP Wood Products, L&L Excavating and Push, Inc., and also owned Brill Oil, with his father, and the Kattyshack Restaurant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Harley Davidson, which was his pride and joy. He also enjoyed his winters in Mississippi in his motorhome.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Angela (Mike) and Cleo (Paul) of Hayward; sisters, Sandy Weber (John), Linda Saffert (Ray) and Bonnie (Dan), all of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Jessica, Janna, Hayley, Shane, Ashley, Cory and Dakota; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and June, and a sister, Darlene Roan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

