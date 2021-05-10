May 1, 1960 — May 2, 2021
Gary. Peterson, 61, of Manning, South Carolina, passed away at home on May 2, 2021, in Manning.
Gary was born May 1, 1960, in St. Paul to Darrell and Barbara Peterson. He was a graduate of Somerset High School in Somerset, Wisconsin, where he left his indelible mark on the wrestling mat as “the” heavyweight, and on the football field and track as a four-year letterman. Gary’s good nature and popularity in high school led his friends to affectionately call him “Ham Fat” and vote him Homecoming King. Gary moved to Hayward after he graduated to work at the family business, the Wild River Inn. This is where Gary met the love of his life, Robin Yvonne Ingbretson. They went on to marry and raise three children. After the family business sold in Hayward, Gary went to work in the wood products manufacturing industry, which led him all over North America from Wisconsin to South Carolina to Texas and High Level, Alberta, Canada.
He was always proud of his daughters and was a strong and caring father, devoted husband, brother and friend.
He is survived by three daughters, Nicole (Ben) Boaz of Manning, Brooke (Brandon) Petty of Columbia, South Carolina, and Bridget (Travis) Wisner of Baraboo; nine grandchildren; siblings, Kim (Scott) Gelle of Star Prairie, Gregory (Jill) Peterson of Hayward, Steven (Shirlee) Peterson of Corcoran, Minnesota, Billie Jo (Pat) Sabin of Hayward and Jerome “Rufus” Peterson of Wilmington, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robin, and parents, Darrell and Barbara Peterson.
Services will be private. A family gathering will be held this summer in Hayward.
Gary, we love you to the moon and back!
