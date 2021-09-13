Gary Challeen

December 19, 1937 — September 5, 2021

Gary Edmund Challeen, 83, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

He was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Minneapolis, the son of Edmund and Marie Challeen. He was united in marriage to Bunny Nielsen on Dec. 31, 1960, in Minneapolis.

Gary was very active in sports and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a hard worker and a faithful member of the Local 539 Pipefitters Union in Minneapolis. Upon retirement, Gary and Bunny retired to their home on a lake near Hayward. In his retirement he enjoyed cross-country skiing, golfing and fishing. Gary was always up for a long ride and exploring the Northwoods.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Bunny Challeen; his children, Steve (Ann) Challeen, Julie (Cory) Titus and Lisa Johnson; his grandchildren, Raquel, Chad, Scott, Alexa, Blake, Erik, Jack and Brynn; bonus grandchildren, Erin and Amy; his sister, Mary Lou Anderson; and many dear relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his two brothers, Sheldon and Tim Challeen.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Hayward Veterans Center. Interment will be held privately.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Challeen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments