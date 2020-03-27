Two local business leaders, in two different industries, said they each were on track for a very good or possible record-setting year, and then Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more and then finally shutting down non-essential businesses beginning Wednesday, March 25.
Ryan Hexum, owner of Retreat Homes Store, a furniture retailer in Hayward, said up until 10 days ago it was looking like a phenomenal year with sales and traffic up. There was so much demand that he was looking to hire for Wildwoods, the manufacturing plant where the rustic furniture is made. But by Monday, March 23, there was just a trickle of business coming into the store and suddenly he was looking at closing his doors the following day, pending the governor’s order on what is an essential business.
“Just in a few days the traffic is down 80 percent,” Hexum said on Monday. “It’s just come to a screeching halt.”
Ever the positive one, Hexum was hoping that all those people called to social distancing in their homes, after spending days and weeks confined to their homes, would look around and begin to think about sprucing up their homes. He expects after all the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and life returns to normal that sales will rebound.
“No doubt it will roar back,” he said. “People will have pent-up energy and ideas for what they want, and the wheels will be turning while they are home about how to make their residences even better.”
A week and a few days ago, Ty Wiley, sales associate/broker at Area North Realty, said there was no doubt his organization was on a record-setting pace for the year.
“It had been super-positive,” he said.
And then it wasn’t.
Like Hexum, Wiley believes there will be a rebound once all the pandemic orders are off, but for now there is a cause-and-effect related to the huge drop in the stock market and buyers’ uncertainty about buying that second home.
“As of today,” he said Monday, “it’s slowed down, but people still are looking to buy.”
Other owner stories
Tom Smedley, chief executive officer of Nelson Lumber & Home Inc., including the Floor to Ceiling store, said Monday there were fewer retail walk-ins but overall business was still positive. But he expects a downturn in the third or fourth quarters as eventually some of the larger economic pressures from the pandemic and stock market begin to impact the building industry.
Smedley said the lumber business is considered essential and would be able to continue operations.
Being closed on Saturday is one change for both the lumberyard and Floor to Ceiling store, he said.
LaNell McGuire, manager at Floor to Ceiling, said Monday that foot traffic had been down but the telephone calls were way up. Installers were out working but were requesting that owners not be at home, due to social distancing concerns.
DJ Aderman, president of Futurewood, which buys timber for mills, was asked if all of the consumers buying toilet paper and other paper products created a huge demand for more pulp to the mills. He said there has been no significant increase in demand but noted one of the region’s mills had more demand for cardboard related to an uptick in demand for home deliveries, which require cardboard packaging.
Like Smedley, Aderman is happy that the forest industry is considered essential so that business can carry on.
Todd Miller, owner of Miller Market, a small grocery and deli in Hayward, is trying to keep up with demand on certain products such as flour, sugar, rice and eggs.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “There is a huge demand just on eggs. We are selling 10 times what we would normally sell. The very essential items like flour and sugar are just flying off our shelves.”
Miller said he has concerns not only for keeping shelves stocked but also for keeping his employees and customers safe, so the store is emphasizing zealous wipedowns and keeping social distancing.
“Any employee who touches food has to wear gloves and dispose of those gloves appropriately,” he said.
Miller is considering opening up a drive-up lane so drivers would not have to get out of their cars. He is also considering creating a package of staple products including flour, sugar, rice and a roll of toilet paper, as well as delivery service to older customers who are concerned about not getting supplies.
One concern Miller has with people stockpiling for the pandemic is when it is over those same customers will have so much in their pantries that they probably won’t need flour and sugar for a year or more.
On Friday, March 20, Lynn Marie’s Candies on Main Street was still open for business while Main Street outside was being torn up. Owner Lynn Marie Lindquist wasn’t sure which — the pandemic or the road work — was affecting her business most.
“People still want chocolate, just like they want coffee and liquor,” she said. “They still want chocolate.”
Lindquist said she is trying to keep the store open and ship out even local orders.
“All I can say is we’ve gotten through other hard times and we will get through this,” she said.
Responding to slower business, she had cut the hours for her part-time employees, but she noted, “We are still going full steam ahead for Easter.”
Her advice for other business owners during this trying time: “Stay healthy and have a positive attitude and this, too, shall pass.”
At Firehouse Bakery & Deli, owner Dawn Tart said she couldn’t tell if the impact to her business was because of construction on Main Street, impact from COVID-19 or just the time of year when traffic is typically slower. She had pulled back production of bread, but as the pandemic unfolded, buyers began to purchase three or four loaves instead of the usual one or two.
“It really hard knowing what demands are going to be,” she said.
She did note that doughnut sales were down because fewer businesses are buying them for their staff.
She said because of the pandemic, the bakery is taking extra precautions such as sanitizing credit and debit cards and clearning more often. One older worker was laid off out of concerns for the worker’s health, she said.
At Out of the Woods Winery, also on Main Street, owner Jim MacLaughlin said, “We are down to zero for income and the bills are (still) coming, so we are in a fix.”
As of last Friday, the winery could still sell bottles of wine but was not considering food take out because of the extra staffing required.
