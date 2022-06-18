The Hayward VFW Post 7233 will hold a free Veteran’s Picnic Sunday, June 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hatchery Creek Park.

This is a day of celebration and fun for veterans, past and present, and their families. There will be burgers, brats, sides, drinks and live music, along with games and raffle prizes.

