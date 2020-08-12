The Wisconsin National Guard will assist the Bayfield County Health Department with a free COVID-19 testing site at the Cable Community Centre, 13660 County Highway M, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. The test site is open to persons age 5 and over.
People with symptoms or who have had close contact with positive cases are preferred at the testing site. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is optional at register.covidconnect.wi.gov or by calling the Bayfield Count COVID-19 hotline at (715) 373-3324.
People who are tested will receive a phone call with the results from the health department or from a state call center within three to seven days.
Alternatively, if the person’s phone number has been incorrectly recorded, or if someone does not answer the calls or if the person has not received emails from COVID Collect, the state Division of Health Services has set up the Wisconsin COVID-19 results hotline at (866) 419-6988. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Callers must provide the date they were tested, the National Guard test site visited, their name and date of birth. People are requested to wait at least five days after the sample is collected before calling.
