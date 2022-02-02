Frederick Kruger

Frederick C. Kruger, 61, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Frederick Charles Kruger was born May 17, 1960, in Duluth, the son of Frederick W. and Nina M. (Stone) Kruger. He was raised in Hayward and was baptized and confirmed from First Lutheran Church. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1979 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for a year. He returned to Hayward and worked for Rick Kreyer Construction and the City of Hayward before joining the U.S. Air Force on April 3, 1986. He served during Operation Desert Shield/Storm and spent nine years in the Air Force. Frederick earned the Air Force Achievement Medal with 1 Device, Good Conduct Medal with 2 Devices, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 1 Device, Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award with 1 Device and Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Device. Frederick was honorably discharged on April 2, 1995. He returned to Wisconsin and settled back in Hayward in the late 1990s and began work for Concor Tool and Machine as an inspection and safety manager. He would work over 20 years at Concor and was still employed there at the time of his death. Fred was active in the Hayward area as umpire for Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, referee for local soccer events and a volunteer for Boy Scouts and he coached in the youth soccer program. He was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan. He enjoyed watching movies, especially old John Wayne westerns, and going to the range to shoot his pistols with his son.
Frederick is survived by his son, James William Kruger of Hayward; two sisters, Brenda Kreyer of Hayward and Darlene (Robert) Seffinga of Hayward; sister-in-law, Cathy Kruger of Hayward; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Bruce Kruger.
A memorial service celebrating Fred’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf and Pastor Tim Young officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with Fred’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
