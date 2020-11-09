Fred “Hogie” Jonas, 82, of Hayward passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Fred was born June 19, 1938, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Marie (Lazsewski) Jonas. He attended PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and grew up in Milwaukee and Stevens Point. Fred became a meat cutter and worked at Kohl’s Meat Warehouse in Wauwatosa for many years. He also was a federal meat inspector for a short time before retiring and moving to Hayward.
Hogie was an avid deer hunter almost all of his life, and he enjoyed fishing. He also enjoyed being a part of the Moccasin Bar “Coffee Clutch” in the morning with his friends. He also enjoyed going to Barnes, where he had more close friends. He will be missed by all.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Daniel Jonas.
He is survived by his children, Greg (Sylvia) of Menomonee Falls, Lee of Waukesha, Teri of Stevens Point and Fred (Valerie) of Genesee, Wisconsin; his brother, Jerry (Nancy) Jonas of Sussex, Wisconsin; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
All services and interment will be held privately.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
