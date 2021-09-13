March 23, 1937 — September 10, 2021
Frank L. Coffman, 84, of Hayward died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at his home.
Frank Lee Coffman was born March 23, 1937, in Hayward, the son of Frank and Christine (Woods) Coffman. He worked at Douglas Corporation in Minneapolis for many years. Frank loved being in the outdoors, cutting down trees and making a lot of wood. He also loved to fish, feed the birds, deer and chipmunks. Frank made sure all the cabins were heated and taken care of while the neighbors were away. Frank and his wife Bernell had a wonderful time traveling to Alaska to visit their grandson and his wife. Frank will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Bernell, of 65 years; sisters, Joyce, Wilma, Candy and Sylvia; sister-in-law Emily; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
Frank was preceded in death by his children, Lon, Christine and Lori; mother, Christine Hoff; father, Frank Coffman; stepfather, Clifford Hoff; brother, Bill; and sisters, Donna, Chubby, Eva, Shirley, Lenora and Rose.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.