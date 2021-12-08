There are just four more days, until Dec. 12, in the America’s Main Streets contest to help Main Street Hayward make the top 10 and a chance to win the national competition this year called “Road to Recovery.”
If there is any Main Street in America that surmounted major obstacles to reach a “Road to Recovery” it is certainly is Hayward.
Recall that back in the spring of 2020, Main Street was closed physically because of major street repair, and then there was the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
In March and April 2020 it was looking bleak, but then just before Memorial Day 2020 visitors flooded downtown and there was renewed vitality. A new level creativity manifested itself; large murals appeared, an air of excitement prevailed.
In 2021 businesses like Hole in the Wall Records and Books came back home and the summer of 2021 was booming, one of the best ever. Even a kiosk made its appearance.
Main Street Hayward is special place deserving its reputation, with the expectation of even more good things to come.
Now is the time to vote and tell the rest of America how special this Main Street is.
“We are now in the stretch run of the public voting period for the contest, and we really want to thank everyone that has been voting for Hayward,” said Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, which submitted Main Street Hayward into the national contest. “Even if you haven’t voted to this point, your votes in the final days truly can make a difference.
He added, “There’s many ways that Hayward’s entry and success in the contest is of benefit, and the positive spirit, energy and pride that many in the community or those that visit take from this may be the greatest benefit of all. It really would be something if we are able to win the entire contest, and I truly think we have a great chance.”
More videos
The Record has posted three more videos (seven in all) to encourage voting for Main Street Hayward:
• “For Christmas in Hayward.”
• “For Max and the Mercantile.”
• “For a Walk to a Park.”
All the videos are available at the Record’s website, www.haywardwi.com or via its Facebook page. More videos will be posted this week.
Voting
More about the America’s Main Streets contest, including a list of nominees, is available at mainstreetcontest.com.
To Vote for Main Street Hayward to make the top 10 by Dec. 12, go online at mainstreetcontest.com/profile/121.
Because this is a popularity contest, the organizers allow voters to cast up to 25 votes a day from the same IP address.
From the top 10, the Road to Recovery winner will be chosen and announced Dec. 20.
