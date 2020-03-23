MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the identities of four people who died in a weekend crash in Madison.
The single-vehicle crash happened late Friday and all four people were pronounced dead at the scene. According to an incident report, more than one person was ejected from the vehicle.
The victims were identified Monday as Deakarr Jackson Williams, 24, of Sun Prairie, and Johnathan Moore, 26, Richard James IV, 26, and Marquise Jackson, 22, all of Madison.
Preliminary autopsy results determined all four died from injuries they received in the crash.
