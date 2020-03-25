For the second straight year, Hayward Hurricanes defenseman Connor Abric was named to the All-State first team by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.
Abric, a senior, was the second-leading scorer on the Hurricanes team this year with 10 goals and 24 assists for 44 points.
He hasn’t decided yet where he will be going to school this fall.
Hurricanes senior forward Blake Loder received honorable mention on the WHCA All-State team.
For the 2019-20 season, Loder led the Canes in scoring with 20 goals and 28 assists, totaling 48 points. He tallied two goals and six assists in the playoffs.
In addition, HHS forward Monte Goold and goalie Logan Abric both made the Wisconsin Prep Hockey All-Freshman team for the season.
Goold had five goals and 13 assists for the season. Logan Abric had a 9-2 won-lost record, including two shutouts, with a 1.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934.
