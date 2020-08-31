Forest Road 174 near Moose Lake in the town of Round Lake is closed due to a bridge replacement over the Little Moose River.
There is no access to the Forest Service Moose Lake Campground via Forest Road 174 from Highway 77.
A contract to replace the bridge over the Little Moose River near Clam Lakestarted last week.
Forest Road 174 will be closed until the work is complete. Visitors going to the Moose Lake Campground will need to follow an alternate route.
“The project is anticipated to take three to four weeks to complete,” said Mike Martin, District Ranger, Great Divide Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Motorists may take the following alernate routes:
From County Highway GG to Forest Road 172 to Forest Road 174 to Moose Lake Campground.
From County Highway S to Forest Road 164 to Forest Road 174 to Moose Lake Campground.
From County Highway B to Forest Road 304 to Forest Road 174 to Moose Lake Campground.
“Please obey all road closure signs and devices while construction is happening,” said Martin. “Crews will be working as quickly as possible to complete the bridge replacement.”
