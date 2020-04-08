The Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) continues to distribute food during these difficult times. It is located at 16216 W Highway 63S in Hayward. Local families and individuals needing food assistance are welcome.
HCFS is open every Monday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. Only residents from Sawyer County and all parts of Birchwood, Cable, Springbrook and Stone Lake are eligible to receive food from HCFS. A photo ID is required for each family receiving food. New clients must provide additional documents the next time they come. Those requirements will be provided at the facility.
HCFS distributed over 36,000 pounds of food in March and expects to distribute even more in April. This food is being provided through the generosity of others and an incredible food assistance network. Over 40 HCFS volunteers pack and distribute the food. The general program provides each eligible family with approximately 50 pounds per person for the month, including canned goods, bakery, meats and produce.
The Food 4 Kids program is currently supplying weekly bags of food to children who attend the LCO schools and St. Francis Mission School. Each bag contains food for at least four meals plus snacks.
The procedures have changed during this pandemic to protect clients and volunteers. HCFS is now using a drive-through system to distribute food. Clients only leave their vehicles to load their groceries and are asked to be patient as HCFS volunteers work through these changes to keep everyone as safe as possible.
At this time, much of the food is prepackaged. Then fresh produce, frozen meat and some paper goods are added to each order.
For more information, check out the website at www.haywardfoodshelf.net or Facebook at Hayward Community Food Shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.