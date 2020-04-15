During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) is now operating a drive-thru food distribution. HCFS is located at 16216W Highway 63S in Hayward.
HCFS is open every Monday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Sawyer County and all parts of Birchwood, Cable, Springbrook and Stone Lake are eligible to receive food from HCFS. A photo ID is required for each family receiving food. New clients will be asked to provide additional documents the next time they come. Those requirements will be given at the HCFS.
HCFS has distributed over 116,000 pounds of food so far this year and more food is coming weekly. Although HCFS receives no government funding, it does receive and distribute government commodities from ICAA (Indianhead Community Action Agency).
The general program provides each eligible family with approximately 50 pounds per person for the month, including canned goods, dairy, bakery, meats and produce. In addition to food distributed through the general program, the HCFS Food 4 Kids program is currently supplying weekly bags of food to children who attend the LCO schools and St. Francis Mission School.
The procedures have changed during this pandemic to protect clients and volunteers. Clients only leave their vehicles to load their groceries and to select other free items available in the loading area. Please be patient as we work through these changes to keep everyone as safe as possible. At this time, much of the food is prepacked then fresh produce, dairy, eggs, juice, frozen meat and some paper goods are added to each order.
For more information about the Hayward Community Food Shelf, check out the website at www.haywardfoodshelf.net or Facebook at Hayward Community Food Shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.