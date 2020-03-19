The Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) and the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (LCO) are pleased to announce a pilot Food 4 Kids Program (F4K) for 90 students at the LCO Schools during the fourth quarter of this school year. Beginning as soon as schools reopen, these students will receive a bag of food each weekend until school dismisses for summer vacation. Each bag will contain a breakfast, lunch and snack for each day of the weekend. LCO is assisting HCFS with the cost of this program and HCFS volunteers have already begun securing the necessary food. The bags will be packed each week at the HCFS building by volunteers from HCFS, LCO and the community. The bags will be then be transported to the schools by LCO employees for distribution before school dismisses for the weekend.
According to Barb Schweig, HCFS Chair, “Knowing there are hungry kids in our community meant we had to figure out how to help. Our Food 4 Kids program is the perfect vehicle to provide food assistance to these kids. We’re delighted we’ll be helping soon.” According to Tweed Shuman, LCO Tribal Governing Board member and Sawyer County Board Chairman, “We’re glad that we can help our kids with their food needs over the weekend and look forward to this pilot turning into a regular program for all kids who attend our schools and need this food assistance.”
Both groups are anxious for this pilot to be successful. Once the kinks are worked out, it’s hoped the full F4K Program (summer and school year) can be open to any LCO school student wishing to participate. During the summer, each participating student will receive a box of food for each month’s weekends. Parents can pick up this monthly box of food at HCFS in June, July and August. When school opens again in the fall, it’s hoped that all kids who need food assistance will enroll in this program.
If you’d like to donate to HCFS’ F4K Program, send your check to HCFS, PO Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843 or donate online through the HCFS website located at www.haywardfoodshelf.net. Be sure to indicate that you’d like your donation to go for the F4K program. Donations without this restriction will be placed in our general fund and used for all HCFS programming and operations. For more information about HCFS and its programs, check out the website or look for Hayward Community Food Shelf page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.