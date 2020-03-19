“The Hayward Community Food Shelf (HCFS) is still distributing food during these difficult times,” said Barb Schweig, HCFS chairperson. “If you need food assistance, please come.”
The HCFS, located at 16216 W Highway 63S in Hayward, is open every Monday and the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to Schweig, only residents of Sawyer County and all parts of Birchwood, Cable, Springbrook and Stone Lake are eligible to receive food from HCFS. A photo ID is required for each family receiving food. New clients must provide additional documents the next time they come. Those requirements will be provided at the Shelf.
Already in March, the HCFS has distributed over 30,000 pounds of food this month to families. Each family receives approximately 45 pounds of food per person for the month, including canned goods, bakery, meat and produce.
“The procedures have changed during this pandemic to protect clients and volunteers,” Schweig said. “Please be patient as we work through these changes to keep everyone as safe as possible. HCFS has food and wants to give it to those in need.”
For more information, check out the website at www.haywardfoodshelf.net or HCFS’ Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.