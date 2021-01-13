A drive-through food drive called Cash or Cans will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, corresponding with National Service Day.
The donation event will provide for safe and accessible participation to make donations of either cash or cans of food to be distributed in the communities. The effort will be staffed by members of Up North Engaged, a local citizens group.
In Hayward, volunteers will be at the municipal parking lot at the intersection of Highways 63 and 27, adjacent to the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce headquarters. In Cable the location is the UCC Church parking lot at 13445 Highway.
Volunteers will follow all COVID-19 protocols. Organizers encourage participants to remain in their car and to wear a mask. A volunteer, wearing a mask, will collect the donations, touch-free. All cash and canned good contributions will be donated to the Cable Food Shelf and the Hayward Community Food Shelf.
Participation in the National Day of Service honors Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day marks the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Martin Luther King Jr. recognized the power of service. He said, “Everyone can be great because everybody can serve.”
In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, this community service event is designed to be simple and impactful. The food and cash fundraiser will provide much needed support to local organizations that assist local residents who struggle with ongoing food insecurity for themselves and their families.
Those who cannot “drive-through” at the event may donate directly to Cable Area Food Shelf, Cable Area Resources in Emergencies (CARE), to the Bayfield County or Sawyer County Senior Resource Center-Meals On Wheels programs, Hayward Community Food Shelf on Highway 63, Harvest of Friends Food Bank in Winter and/or other food shelves that serving area communities.
More information about the Cash or Cans food drive-through is available by emailing upnorthengaged@gmail.com with “Cash or Cans” in the subject line.
