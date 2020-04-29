Parents with a child or children attending Hayward public schools, LCO school, or St. Francis Mission school and will need food assistance this summer can now sign up for Hayward Community Food Shelf’s Food 4 Kids Summer program. An informational sheet and permission slip can be found on the Food Shelf’s website and Facebook page as well as the Hayward public school’s and LCO schools’s Facebook pages and websites. Forms can also be picked up at the Food Shelf any Monday or the first Saturday of each month.
HCFS will provide over 20 pounds of food each month to each participant. F4K boxes will be available starting Saturday, June 6th and can be picked up by parents each month during the summer.
The Hayward Community Food Shelf is located at 16216W Highway 63S in Hayward. It is open every Monday and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon (but will be closed July 4th for the holiday.) For more information or to make arrangements for your child’s Food 4 Kids box to be picked up by someone else, please call 715-634-4237.
F4K is part of the Hayward Community Food Shelf’s program of providing food assistance to those in need. This program is in addition to the general program offered each month to families. Like all food shelf programs, this program is totally funded through donations and totally operated by volunteers.
Questions about the program may be directed to the Hayward Community Food Shelf at 715-634-4237 (hcfs) or haywardfoodshelf@centurytel.net.
Donations to help defray the cost of the program may be sent to the Hayward Community Food Shelf at PO Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843; or by credit card through the website, haywardfoodshelf.net.
