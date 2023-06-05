...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now include northwestern
Wisconsin. This advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight and
affects ALL Wisconsin counties.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state. The
air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the southeast, while the
highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a
Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque,
IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Food 4 Kids disturbed over 40,000 pounds during school year
Summer program offers over 20 pounds of food each month
The Hayward Community Food Shelf’s Food 4 Kids (F4K) program had its final pack of the 2022-2023 school year on May 19. Joan Ackerman, F4K director, was pleased to report that 5,489 bags were packed for a total weight of 40,795.4 pounds/lbs. of weekend meals for students in the Hayward area.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
