Summer program offers over 20 pounds of food each month

The Hayward Community Food Shelf’s Food 4 Kids (F4K) program had its final pack of the 2022-2023 school year on May 19. Joan Ackerman, F4K director, was pleased to report that 5,489 bags were packed for a total weight of 40,795.4 pounds/lbs. of weekend meals for students in the Hayward area.

