Florence Roome

Florence R. Roome, 90, of Hayward passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Aspen Acres in Hayward.
Florence Ruth Pavey was born Feb. 28, 1931, in Irvington, New Jersey, the daughter of Howard and Estelle (Reuter) Pavey. Florence was raised and graduated from high school in Irvington. On Aug. 19, 1950, Florence was joined in marriage to Clift W. Roome in Newark, New Jersey. Florence and Clift settled in Summit, New Jersey, the place they would call home for over 50 years. Florence worked for a short time as a bank teller but spent most of her life as a homemaker raising her two daughters. Florence had a very strong faith and was a member of the Evangel Church in Springfield, New Jersey, where she taught English as a Second Language courses. Florence was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church of the Northwoods in Hayward. Florence and Clift enjoyed camping and using their recreational vehicle to travel the country. Nothing meant more to Florence than her family.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mike) Kelly of Hayward; three grandchildren, Rett Carpenter, Tyler Carpenter and Paige Carpenter; four great-grandchildren, Campbell, Sawyer, Hudson and Evelyn; one sister, Barbara Horvath of East Hanover, New Jersey; and two nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clift; and daughter, Diane K. Carpenter.
A memorial service celebrating Florence’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Hayward Funeral Home with Chaplain Fred Baltrusis officiating. A time of gathering with Florence’s family will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Florence’s family is requesting that all attending the service would wear masks and have been vaccinated or a recent negative COVID test.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hayward Community Food Shelf. Checks should be made payable to “Hayward Community Food Shelf” and can be mailed to: Hayward Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843-0079. Donations can also be made online at haywardfoodshelf.net.
Online condolences may be shared with Florence’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
