A pursuit that exceeded 100 mph on Highway 63 Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, ended in the fleeing driver losing control of his vehicle that rolled over several times with the driver being ejected, according to the City of Hayward Police Department.
Michael P. Newberry, 34, of Michigan was charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a moving to flee in an attempt to elude an officer.
Numerous traffic violations are also being pursued against Newberry.
At approximately 3:24 p.m., Sawyer County Dispatch Center received calls of a white convertible vehicle operating in a reckless manner on 63 near Raimer’s Small Engine Repair.
A City of Hayward Patrol Officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make contact in Raimer’s parking lot.
The driver stated that he was experiencing car troubles and then exited the parking lot onto 63 heading north, towards the City of Hayward.
The suspect’s vehicle accelerated rapidly and passed numerous vehicles.
The officer pursued with emergency lights and siren activated.
The vehicle pursuit took officers through the city and continued northbound on 63.
The Sawyer County Sheriffs Department then assisted in the pursuit and took over radio communication.
The vehicle pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
The Bayfield County Sheriffs Department deputies advised they were in Cable and able to assist.
Just south of Cable, the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another motorist on the left-side of the road and lost control causing the vehicle to rollover several times.
Newberry was ejected from the vehicle but was alert and conscience at the scene.
The female passenger was not ejected and was alert and conscience.
Officers immediately administered medical attention to Newberry and the female passenger.
Both occupants were transported by ambulance from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.