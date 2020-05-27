Flash flood on Mosquito Brook

Mosquito Brook Road near the Birkie Trail is closed due to a flash flood.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A flash flood on Mosquito Brook in the Town of Lenroot has closed Mosquito Brook Road near the Birkebeiner Trail (pictured above) and Porky's Road Wednesday evening, May 27.

