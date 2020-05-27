A flash flood on Mosquito Brook in the Town of Lenroot has closed Mosquito Brook Road near the Birkebeiner Trail (pictured above) and Porky's Road Wednesday evening, May 27.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... A DAM BREAK IN... WEST CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 620 PM CDT, COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED A DAM FAILURE ALONG THE MOSQUITO BROOK FLOWAGE. WATER HAS OVERRUN PORKYS ROAD AND AREAS DOWNSTREAM TOWARDS THE MOSQUITO BROOK SPRINGS AND MOSQUITO BROOK ROAD. THIS HAS ALREADY IMPACTED RESIDENTIAL AREAS DOWNSTREAM. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING FROM THE FAILURE OF A DAM ALONG THE MOSQUITO BROOK FLOWAGE. SOURCE...COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. IMPACT...FLOODING OF AREAS DOWNSTREAM ALONG THE MOSQUITO BROOK FLOWAGE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES...MOSQUITO BROOK AND NAMEKAGON RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID THE FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; DAM FAILURE...OCCURRING
