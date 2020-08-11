Sawyer County voters chose Lynn Fitch over Cindy Lehner in a close race for county clerk in the fall primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11.
With all 23 precincts reporting, Fitch received 1,144 votes and Lehner had 996 votes on the Republican ballot, according to the preliminary totals compiled by the county clerk’s office. Fitch advances to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Also on Tuesday, Town of Spider Lake voters chose a new interim town chairperson, Tim Sheldon, who defeated incumbent John Leighton 173 to 92 in a recall election Sheldon will serve as chairperson until the April 2021 spring election.
Other candidates running in the Aug. 11 primary were unopposed on their party’s ballot and will advance to the Nov. 3 election. Their Sawyer County vote totals were:
Seventh District Congress: Tom Tiffany (Republican, incumbent), 1,886; Tricia Zunker (Democrat), 1,260.
87th District State Assembly: James Edming, Republican incumbent, 1,553; Richard Pulcher, Democrat, 979.
74th District State Assembly: Beth Meyers, Democrat incumbent, 179; James Bolen, Republican, 285.
Sawyer County officers (unopposed on Republican ballot): Bruce Poquette, District Attorney, 1,776; Dianne Ince, Treasurer, 91892; Paula Chisser, Register of Deeds, 1,871.
