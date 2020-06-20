fishing

 

To combat COVID-19, early April through mid-May found Joe Hodges and his wife, Jan, of Rockford, isolated in nature. Their out-of-city experience produced an 18 ½-inch rainbow trout, a 31 ½-inch northern pike, a 16-inch largemouth bass, and a 17-inch smallmouth  bass, all caught in local waters. In addition, a 25-inch walleye was taken from Nelson Lake near Hayward. Being isolated in nature was as safe as being at home, the Hodges said, perhaps safer. The hardest part, Joe said, was “fish whispering” through a mask.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments